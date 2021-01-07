Reach your 2021 fitness goals without leaving home

SALEM, Va. – Whether it’s in a gym or your living room, achieving your 2021 fitness resolutions starts with setting the right goals.

Marissa Salhany, fitness instructor for Kennedy Health and Wellness in Salem, suggests using the S.M.A.R.T. Goal approach. S.M.A.R.T. stands for specific, measurable, attainable, relevant and time-bound.

Another tip: gallon water jugs, soup cans, a chair and other items you already have at home can replace fitness equipment.

Salhany wants people to remember to not be too hard on themselves.

“Have fun and be kind to yourself. Wellness is a lifelong journey and fitness goes along with that too. So set yourself up for success, give yourself goals, you’ll feel confident you’ll achieve and bring a friend along with you.”

She also wanted to stress that what you do after your workout is just as important as the workout itself. She recommends stretching for five to 10 minutes after exercising, drink a lot of water and eat something with some sort of protein.