‘Destabilizing and offensive’: Bob Good rejects push to impeach Trump

Republican Congressman Bob Good said impeachment of President Donald Trump in light of the recent violence and chaos at the Capitol “is not a path toward a unified solution.”

In a statement released Friday evening, Good said the idea of impeachment is “destabilizing and offensive to the record number of law abiding Americans who voted for President Trump.”

Good said Trump has already acknowledged there will be an “orderly transition” on January 20, so impeachment just days before Trump is scheduled to leave is not the correct path forward.