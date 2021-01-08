37ºF

‘Destabilizing and offensive’: Bob Good rejects push to impeach Trump

Good says idea of impeachment is offensive to those who voted for Trump

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

FILE: Republican Congressional candidate Bob Good waits for voters at a polling place in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday Nov. 3, 2020 (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Republican Congressman Bob Good said impeachment of President Donald Trump in light of the recent violence and chaos at the Capitol “is not a path toward a unified solution.”

In a statement released Friday evening, Good said the idea of impeachment is “destabilizing and offensive to the record number of law abiding Americans who voted for President Trump.”

Good said Trump has already acknowledged there will be an “orderly transition” on January 20, so impeachment just days before Trump is scheduled to leave is not the correct path forward.

