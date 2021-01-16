Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man in connection to multiple Clifton Forge robberies

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – The Clifton Forge Police Department is investigating a multiple robbery case that happened on Friday.

Police said the first incident happened on McCormick Blvd. where someone broke into a vehicle and took possession of a firearm. The second incident happened shortly after on Rose Ave. where the person used the stolen firearm to steal a vehicle.

According to authorities, the individual left the scene in the stolen silver 2003 Ford Escape with VA registration 5523LM and went north on Route 606 towards Bath County.

The person police say is responsible for the robberies is a man in his early to mid-20s.

Authorities say he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see the vehicle police described, you’re asked to not approach and contact 911 immediately.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to call the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Department at 540-965-1770.