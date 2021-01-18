Senior alert issued for Charlotte County man with cognitive impairment

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are looking for a 74-year-old man who was last seen Monday in Charlotte County.

Virginia State Police issued a senior alert for Richard Bankston just before 6 p.m.

Bankston was last seen on Richardson Road at 12:30 p.m. in Keysville. At the time he was possibly wearing a long sleeve, dark-colored shirt and dark nylon sweatpants with white tennis shoes. He is 6′11″, weighs 200 pounds and has blue eyes.

Police said Bankston could be driving a gold, 2007 Toyota Camry with Virginia tags, “AED-6053.”

Bankston has a cognitive impairment, according to the police, so his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 434-542-5141.