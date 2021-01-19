Fire leads to small explosion in northeast Roanoke

Crews responded to a fire that led to a small explosion in northeast Roanoke on Monday night.

It happened just before 6:45 p.m. in the 2500 block of Larchwood Street, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a building. Shortly after, there was an explosion that blew out the windows of a building, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The fire was under control within 15 minutes, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.