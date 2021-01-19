Rotary Club of Salem hosting coat drive at Salem Civic Center

SALEM, Va. – You can help make a difference this winter and all it takes is an item of clothing.

The Rotary Club of Salem is hosting its 16th coat drive on Thursday, January 21.

The organization teamed up with the Kiwanis Club in Salem, as well as high school and college students to collect new and gently-used coats, hats, gloves and scarves.

Everything will go to Ms. Dorsey’s Community Clothes Closet.

They’re also accepting financial donations to help buy shoes.

“I think some cold days are ahead of us so we’re really wanting to make sure everyone stays nice and warm. It’s a basic need and we’re here to fulfill that need for our community and our neighbors,” said Jane Johnson, a member of the Rotary Club of Salem.

The coat drive is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Salem Civic Center.

You can just drive by the left side entrance, find a volunteer and drop off the items.