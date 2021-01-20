Explore Park planning expansion of outdoor adventures in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County’s Explore Park may be expanding its offerings to Bedford County.

The park currently has 388 acres in Bedford County attached the more than 700 acres in Roanoke County; however, the Bedford County side has not yet been developed.

The proposal for Bedford Village includes trails, a beach, a tubing hill, a gondola loop, fishing access, an alpine coaster, a boat house and a day lodge.

“We would like to continue to increase outdoor recreational opportunities in Virginia’s Blue Ridge. To be able to develop the Bedford County side of the property will help to add to that,” said Doug Blount, director of general services and parks, recreation and tourism for Roanoke County.

Explore Park is now working with Bedford County’s Board of Supervisors to make the plans a reality.

Don’t be expecting anything too soon as Blount said putting in the necessary infrastructure will take several years.