37ºF

Local News

26-year-old faces 4 charges in connection with crash that killed Pulaski County school resource officer

Sgt. Perry Hodge was 49 years old

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Pulaski County, Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Crime
Michael Morris, 26, of Pulaski
Michael Morris, 26, of Pulaski (New River Valley Regional Jail)

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – The man authorities believe is responsible for the crash that killed a member of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is now in jail.

Michael Morris, 26, was booked in the New River Valley Regional Jail on Tuesday.

Sgt. Perry Hodge
Sgt. Perry Hodge (Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)

He faces four charges in connection with the Jan. 14 crash that killed Sgt. Perry Hodge, according to the jail’s website:

  • Murder, involuntary manslaughter - vehicular - aggravated
  • Felony murder
  • Larceny, unauthorized use of an automobile worth $200 or more
  • Diving with a suspended license/reckless driving causing the death of another

Morris was taken to a hospital after the crash to be treated for serious injuries.

No information about an upcoming court date for him was available.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: