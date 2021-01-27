26-year-old faces 4 charges in connection with crash that killed Pulaski County school resource officer

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – The man authorities believe is responsible for the crash that killed a member of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is now in jail.

Michael Morris, 26, was booked in the New River Valley Regional Jail on Tuesday.

Sgt. Perry Hodge (Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)

He faces four charges in connection with the Jan. 14 crash that killed Sgt. Perry Hodge, according to the jail’s website:

Murder, involuntary manslaughter - vehicular - aggravated

Felony murder

Larceny, unauthorized use of an automobile worth $200 or more

Diving with a suspended license/reckless driving causing the death of another

Morris was taken to a hospital after the crash to be treated for serious injuries.

No information about an upcoming court date for him was available.