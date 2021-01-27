Centra Health working to get more COVID-19 vaccines in arms

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Centra Health is working to get more shots in arms.

They’ve administered more than 12,000 doses so far.

You can get the vaccine if you’re a frontline worker, someone over the age of 65, or qualify in the phase ‘1a’ or ‘1b’ categories.

You must also have a primary care relationship with a Centra provider.

“Our hospital sites do continue to administer vaccine to those healthcare personnel who fell into phase 1A. And our Centra medical group started vaccinating as of last Friday,” said Dr. Michael Elliott.

We’re told COVID-19 related deaths are still up, but they’re happening at a slower pace.