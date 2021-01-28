What’s News Today: Return to school plans, vaccine update

The Piedmont Regional Criminal Justice Training Academy will receive a donation today. The pastor of Tabernacle Church in Danville will make the presentation.

The Franklin County School Board will hold an emergency meeting today. The board will discuss the Return to School plan for Franklin County High School. The meeting will take place virtually.

The Central Shenandoah Health District will provide an update today on vaccine distribution. The health director will talk about what to expect in the next several weeks as people in groups 1A and 1B continue to receive the vaccine. Locally, the district covers Bath, Highland and Rockbridge Counties.

If you want to attend Roanoke’s Monthly Budget Webinar this month, you must register by noon today. City leaders will talk about annual budget development, breaking down the content of presentations, given to City Council, at their monthly budget briefings. This month, city leaders will talk about the Real Estate Assessment process. The webinar is tomorrow at noon.

Road crews are out taking care of the road, but if you have a sidewalk in front of your home or business, you are responsible for clearing that. In Roanoke, city code says sidewalks should be cleared within three hours of the snow ending, or by 9 a.m. In Lynchburg, snow should be cleared with four hours, or by noon if snow ends overnight. In Radford and Danville, you have 24 hours to clear sidewalks. In Martinsville, you have six hours or until 10 a.m.