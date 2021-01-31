VDOT urges drivers to stay off the roads

VDOT crews are working to keep the roads clear as snow continues to pour down across southwest and central Virginia.

“As it’s coming down it’s just re-covering the roads that we’re plowing, and it is coming down very heavy in some areas so it’s definitely a challenge,” said Jason Bond, VDOT spokesperson.

Bond said crews are continuing to make multiple passes on interstates and primary roads.

According to Bond, the majority of roads were able to be pretreated, but he said temperatures in the New River Valley were just too low for pre-treating in some areas ahead of the storm.

As plowing continues, Bond said the priority is going to be primary roads and the interstates.

“We will only get to the secondary roads, neighborhood streets once the snow stops and we make progress on those main roads,” said Bond. “So we ask that people be patient. It’s going to take some time. This is going to be a prolonged event, and there is going to be a great deal of snow to push.”