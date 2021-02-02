Virginia Tech is giving students back nearly $100 this semester

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech is giving $96 back to students on campus and it’s all thanks to a $4-million dollar donation from the town of Blacksburg.

The town received $4 million in CARES Act funding to support Blacksburg Transit during the pandemic, but Blacksburg decided to give the money to the university since many students could not use the bus service due to COVID-19.

As a way to help out, Tech is covering the mandatory transportation services fee for this semester for every undergraduate and graduate student in Blacksburg.

“We want to pass it forward. And so, while it won’t, if you will, you know, pay for everything,” said University Spokesman Mark Owczarski. “The hope is that every little bit will help.”

The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors has to approve the move by the March 21-22 meeting.