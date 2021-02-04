25 cats, dogs fly to Maine from Pittsylvania County shelter due to overcrowding

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Twenty-five cats and dogs from the Pittsylvania County Pet Center flew to Maine to find their forever home. The county animal shelter partnered with an organization to transport to another shelter with a greater need.

Brent Weinkauf, the director of the Pittsylvania County Pet Center, says they have been “overwhelmed” with animals. In fact, at one point in late 2020, the shelter had around 400 cats.

Thursday, 10 dogs and 15 cats were taken to Maryland and flown to Maine.

Pilots to the Rescue, a New York-based organization founded in 2014, partnered with the shelters and handled the flight.

“It’s an awesome thing for Pittsylvania County because the less animals we have here the less we have to feed and take care of. At the end of the day, they’re getting a second chance and new home rather than sitting in a shelter. Amazing work that’s going on here,” said Pittsylvania County Pet Center Director Brent Weinkauf.

The pet center partnered with the organization on January 9, 2021, to transport 30 cats to Maine. All cats have been adopted.