New pizza shop Joe Goodpies set to open in Vinton Thursday

ROANOKE, Va – People in the town of Vinton are eager to try one of the area’s newest restaurants Thursday.

Joe Goodpie’s is set to open in Vinton Vinyard Station, which was formerly the Vinton Ford Motor company.

Over the past three years, the building has been completely transformed into a new space, restaurant staff says they worked hard to preserve the history of the building.

“We have a built-in reputation based off the history of the building to do well and to make the city proud I think we’ve incorporated aspects of the old building as best as we possibly could,” Front of the House Manager Taylor Brizendine said.

Staff says the phone has been ringing off the hook for the past week with excited customers.

The restaurant opens tomorrow at 4 p.m.