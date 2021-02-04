One dog died, family displaced after fire heavily damaged home in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – A fire in Danville left one family’s home heavily damaged Wednesday evening.

Around 5:02 p.m., crews arrived to find a one-story house with heavy fire extending from the house into the carport.

Crews were able to knock out the fire at 5:30 p.m. and controlled it around 5:30 p.m.

All occupants of the house were located safely outside, but one dog was found deceased from the fire.

The house sustained heavy fire, smoke, heat and water damage.

American Red Cross is assisting the family since the house was heavily damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.