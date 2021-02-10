Carilion Clinic names new Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer

ROANOKE, Va – Carilion Clinic is taking steps to address inequities in its health care system.

Nathaniel Bishop will serve as the company’s first-ever Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer.

Bishop will be working to help bring more diversity among staff at all Carilion branches as well as address health inequities in the community among the homeless and refugee population.

“We’re going to be looking at issues of disparity and inequities in the community, as we have more focus and working with partners to identify those disparities and inequities and looking at ways that we can be very intentional about overcoming those,” said Bishop.

He said his role is more important now than ever as Carilion works to address inequities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.