Roanoke police investigating second robbery in as many days

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police are investigating a robbery Friday afternoon that happened about 2 miles away from a bank robbery on Thursday.

At about 12:45 p.m. Friday, police learned about a robbery from a business in the 1200 block of Patterson Avenue SW.

When police arrived, they did not find any suspects.

Their preliminary investigation indicates that a suspect entered the building, obtained an undisclosed amount of money from an employee and then left.

Police said it is too early to determine if Friday’s robbery is connected to Thursday’s robbery at Carter Bank & Trust in Southeast Roanoke.

Anyone with information about this incident or individual is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know.

You can also text police at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent.

Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.