Pulaski County will consider cheerleaders, band members participants this football season

PULASKI COUNTY, Va – Cheerleaders and band members will be considered participants at Pulaski County football games this season.

The school division worked with the Virginia Department of Health and VHSL to make the decision to become one of only three school systems in the state to give those groups that status.

The current guidelines set by Gov. Ralph Northam allow for two spectators per participant if the outdoor venue has less than a third of its capacity.

“We’re happy that going into the final stretch of the year we’re returning to some sense of normalcy. It’s not going to be normal by any stretch of that direction but we’re moving in that direction and the energy feels good behind it,” said Pulaski County Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers.

Pulaski County has its first game of the year Monday, Feb. 22, at Cave Spring High School.