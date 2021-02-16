21 copper downspouts stolen from Lynchburg church, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Police say that someone, or a group of someones, is stealing from God in Lynchburg.

On Saturday, Fairview Christian Church on Campbell Avenue reported the theft of 21 of its copper downspouts.

The pipes are about 4 inches in diameter and range from 10 to 35 feet long, according to police.

Authorities believe that the theft occurred sometime between December 2020 and this month.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Stevenson at 434-455-6116 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.