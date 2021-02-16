Roanoke City Schools work on reopening plans

ROANOKE, Va – With less than a month until students are set to return to the classroom for in-person learning, school divisions across southwest Virginia are working around the clock to prepare their plans.

Newly released guidelines from the CDC show that students can return to the classroom safely.

“Just inching our way forward very carefully, but we’re proud to have kids in-person according to the CDC recommendations that were just published this past weekend we are in alignment with those CDC recommendations,” Roanoke City Superintendent Verletta White said.

Now school divisions in the region are making sure those new standards can be met.

Most Roanoke City School students haven’t had a full week of in-person learning in almost a year, they’ve been doing a mix of in-person and virtual learning.

White says she is proud to have some students back in the classroom.

But there are concerns over high community spread of COVID-19 in the city.

“We have been inching our way forward step by step methodically carefully responsibly, understanding that our region is in high burden in substantial transmission we understand that, but we also understand the importance of children being in school,” White said.

The Superintendent says the school division is working very closely with the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts to welcome students back safely.