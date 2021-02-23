Martinsville schools to start in-person learning for some students

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – After months of virtual learning, Martinsville City Public Schools are planning to reopen their doors.

On March 8, preschoolers, kindergartners, special population students and English Learners will be able to return to in-person classes.

“I want everybody back in school too but we want it with the caveat we want them back safe,” Martinsville City Schools Superintendent Zebedee Talley Jr. told 10 News earlier this month. “I don’t want to be on the fence of waiting and trying to decide who I’ll let get sick. One person sick is too many people sick for me.”

Students in Martinsville have been fully virtual since Gov. Ralph Northam closed schools last March.

Ad

The students will get packets from their schools with information on scheduling and transportation.

Those who aren’t signed up for in-person learning will not receive a packet.

If you have any questions about your student, please call their school for more information.