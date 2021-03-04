Michael Brown trial pushed back again due to competency evaluation delay

The trial for an ex-Marine from Franklin County accused of killing his mother’s boyfriend has been pushed back once again.

Michael Brown is charged with first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the death of Rodney Brown in 2019.

Brown was on the run for 18 days, leading authorities on a nationwide manhunt.

The court pushed back the five-day trial because of a delay in a competency evaluation for Brown.

His attornies hope to set a new trial date in Franklin County sometime later this year.