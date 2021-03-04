One displaced after accidental apartment building fire in Vinton

VINTON, Va. – Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to a fire that happened in a Vinton apartment Wednesday evening.

At about 6 p.m., crews reported to the 400 block of Vale Ave for an apartment building that caught fire.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from a first-floor apartment, and got the fire under control in about 15 minutes.

The apartment affected was occupied by one woman who was able to escape on her own and the American Red Cross will be assisting the displaced woman.

Crews reported no injuries.

After investigation, the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire to be accidental with damages estimated at $5,000.