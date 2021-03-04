What’s News Today: Budget talks, renaming Lee Plaza

The Roanoke Equity and Empowerment Advisory Board will hold a public hearing today at 4 p.m. It will hear suggestions on new names for Lee Plaza and priorities for the board. The meeting will be held virtually. If you wish to speak during the public hearing, you should email or call city hall by noon.

The Botetourt County School Board will meet today to hold a budget work session at 8:30 a.m.

The New River Health District is holding a second shot vaccine clinic today and tomorrow. If you received your first dose between January 25th and 29th from the New River Health District or pharmacy partner in the New River Valley, you can get your second shot from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Blue Ridge Church vaccination center.

Lexington City Council will hold a public hearing about selling city-owned property on Spotswood Street. A developer is proposing to buy the property for $350,000 to build affordable housing. The meeting will take place electronically starting at 7 p.m.