Haley Deeds named new principal of Cave Spring High School

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke County School Board has named a familiar face as the new principal for Cave Spring High School.

On Thursday, the school board announced that Haley Deeds will begin her new role as principal on July 1. Deeds currently serves as assistant principal at CSHS, where she began in 2017.

She is replacing longtime CSHS principal, Steve Spangler, who is set to retire at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

“Haley played a major role in helping the staff through the recent major renovation and expansion of Cave Spring High School. She has a wealth of expertise and experience and I’m pleased she will continue the tradition of excellence at Cave Spring as the new principal,” said Dr. Ken Nicely, superintendent of Roanoke County Public Schools.

Deeds first joined Roanoke County Public Schools in 2002 as a P.E. teacher at Glen Cove Elementary School before moving to Northside Middle School in 2005 then Oak Grove and Fort Lewis elementary schools in 2011. She also served as a testing coordinator for Fort Lewis Elementary in 2013.

Her first assistant principal role was at Burton Center for Arts & Technology in 2015.

The school board also announced that the current assistant principal of Penn Forest Elementary School, Jenny Griffin, will be replacing veteran principal Karen Pendleton who is also retiring this school year.