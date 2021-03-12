Trooper, K-9 injured after vehicle was repeatedly hit during highspeed Charlotte County pursuit

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. – A Virginia State Police Trooper and his K-9 sustained injuries during an early Friday morning pursuit in Charlotte County.

At about 4:27 a.m., VSP Trooper D.B. Meeks responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle driving around a private property on Ridgeway Farm Lane in Charlotte County.

When Meeks arrived on the scene, the suspect was leaving the property in a 2011 Volvo sedan, leading him to activate his lights to try and stop the Volvo. However, the driver of Volvo rammed his vehicle into the trooper’s vehicle before leaving the scene at a high speed.

Authorities said a pursuit was initiated afterward with assistance from a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Police said the driver of the Volvo rammed both the trooper and deputy’s vehicles before stopping in the 3300 block of Scuffletown Road, where the he got out of the vehicle to ran away.

Meeks, his K-9 Bandit and the deputy pursued the suspect they have identified as 32-year-old Cordaro L. Bradley, of Gladys, on foot.

Authorities were able to track Bradley in the woods where he was taken into custody without further incident along Chandler Forks Road.

Police charged Bradley with attempted malicious bodily injury, eluding police, hit-and-run, reckless driving, maliciously causing bodily injury to a police animal, driving without a license and numerous other traffic infractions.

Meeks’ patrol car was hit numerous times during the pursuit that it eventually became inoperable.

He and his K-9 sustained minor injuries during the pursuit and are receiving treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.