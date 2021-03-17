How the YMCA at Virginia Tech is bridging the online learning gap

Virginia Tech students and the YMCA are coming together to help kids find success with virtual learning.

They’ve launched an online homework help program. It’s been in the works since the fall and now students can sign up for the help they need. This virtual tutoring program is free and open to kids ages 5 to 18 across the New River Valley.

Before the pandemic, YMCA at Virginia Tech had a program where volunteers would go into schools to tutor students. After months of planning, the program launched with nearly 40 volunteers who are Virginia Tech students.

Volunteers go through an extensive background check and can assist students in various subjects, including AP classes for high school students.

“Because of online education, we found that a lot of students have been suffering grade-wise. There’s definitely a need to supplement the online learning so we thought that online homework help would just be a great way to help those students with online education and some of the challenges that might come from that,” said program leader and Virginia Tech student Erica Martin.

Ad

Online tutoring is available every weekday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. as a “use as you need it” type service.

Each student logs onto Zoom and is paired with two volunteers. A session lasts between 30-45 minutes.

Martin said this goes along with YMCA at Virginia Tech’s mission to build connections, it just looks different than it did before.

”This all just ties back into we want to be with our community no matter the circumstances, no matter the platform, online or in-person we still just want to be here for Montgomery County,” said Martin.

Click here to get your child signed up.