Police investigating after body recovered from Roanoke River

First responders recover a body from the Roanoke River on March 17, 2021.

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police are investigating after first responders removed a body from the Roanoke River on Wednesday afternoon.

At 1:09 p.m., fire and rescue workers were called to help police retrieve the body near Roanoke’s Piedmont Park along the Roanoke River Greenway.

After being temporarily closed, the greenway is once again open and authorities have cleared the scene.

The body is now with the medical examiner’s office to determine a cause of death.

