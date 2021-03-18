78-year-old man dead after Pittsylvania County house fire

A 78-year-old man is dead after a house fire in Pittsylvania County on Wednesday morning, according to Scott Hutcherson, assistant fire marshal for Pittsylvania County.

Authorities said the home is on Dry Bridge Road and crews received the call just after 11 a.m.

Neighbors said they noticed smoke coming from the home and tried to go inside but couldn’t get in.

The victim’s body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office to verify the cause of death, but Hutcherson said authorities believe it was smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is unknown and Hutcherson said it could be a month or so before the cause is determined, but authorities said it was possibly electrical failure.