One displaced, cat dead after house fire in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – One person is injured and displaced and a cat is dead following a house fire Saturday morning in Roanoke County.

At about 10:00 a.m., Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to the 6800 block of Trevilian Road in the North County area for a report of a structure fire.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire from the back of a two-story house.

The home was occupied by one adult resident at the time of the fire, but that person was able to evacuate and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two cats were also inside the residence at the time of the fire. One was found dead and the other one is still missing.

The fire department said the occupant of the house will be displaced.

Officials said the fire was extinguished in about 15 minutes following the crew’s arrival, but there was a partial roof collapse on the back of the house.