Public hearing set to decide fate of Botetourt County Confederate monument

FINCASTLE, Va. – Botetourt County leaders are holding a public hearing Tuesday to decide the fate of a Confederate monument.

The monument currently sits outside the county courthouse in Fincastle.

Leaders previously created a committee to consider what they should do with the monument.

While it will likely be relocated a few hundred yards away, within Courthouse Square, before any move can happen, board members need to hear from the public.

Board member Steve Clinton said he’s heard from a lot of community members and they are split on the issue.

“It’s important to get a broad perspective from the people of Botetourt County,” said Clinton.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 2 p.m.

If the board votes to move the monument, there’s a 30-day waiting period to hear offers from museums or historical societies.