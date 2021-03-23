Roanoke City high schools will have in-person graduations this spring

ROANOKE, Va. – Families and graduates will have the chance to celebrate the Class of 2021 in a more traditional way this year.

Both of Roanoke’s high schools, Patrick Henry and William Fleming, will hold in-person graduation events, the school board announced during its meeting on Tuesday.

This announcement follows the new guidelines from the Northam administration that allow for up to 5,000 people, or 30% capacity, whichever is less at outdoor graduation venues.

For indoor ceremonies, the maximum number of attendees drops to 500, while the building capacity remains at 30%.