Travis Hackworth wins special election replacing late Virginia Sen. Ben Chafin

Democrat Laurie Buchwald and Republican Travis Hackworth and are facing off to represent Virginia’s 38th Senate District. Map highlighting the District (Credit: Blizzardwind)

Thousands of people in Southwest Virginia voted Tuesday to elect a new state senator.

Republican Travis Hackworth defeated Democrat Laurie Buchwald in the special election for Virginia’s 38th District in the Senate of Virginia.

Hackworth fills the vacancy left by the death of Sen. Ben Chafin, who died earlier this year due to complications after contracting COVID-19.

The district covers Bland County, Buchanan County, Dickenson County, Russell County, Tazewell County, Pulaski County, Radford and parts of Smyth County, Wise County and Montgomery County.

With 105 of 106 precincts counted, Hackworth received 17,887 votes (75.65%) to Buchwald’s 5,720 (24.19%).

He will join the Senate for the upcoming reconvened session on April 7.