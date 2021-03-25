FloydFest announces new musical lineup, COVID-19 safety plan

FLOYD, Va. – The biggest music festival in our area made a big announcement today: Sturgill Simpson will no longer be playing at FloydFest, but Grammy award-winning artist Billy Strings will hit the stage instead.

FloydFest tweeted the news on Thursday saying that Sturgill Simpson had a different opportunity he couldn’t get out of.

They also said they’re excited to welcome Billy Strings to the lineup.

Floydfest’s chief operating officer, Sam Calhoun, said people have been itching to hear live music and no matter who’s playing, it’s going to be a great show.

“We’ve all been away from live music experiences now for well over a year. And so, I think the main event is getting people safely back onto that mountain. And if we can do that and we’re going to do that, that’s going to be the marquee,” said Sam Calhoun, the COO of Across-the-Way Productions and FloydFest.

FloydFest also posted its COVID-19 safety plan, which includes temperature screenings at each entrance, sanitizing surfaces, mask-wearing, social distancing and more.

Since capacity is limited, tickets are almost sold out.