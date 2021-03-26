What’s News Today: Virtual run and cycling events, First Lady visits

Virginia First Lady, Pamela Northam, will visit schools in Southwest Virginia today. She will visit E. C. Glass High School in Lynchburg and Rocky Mount Elementary School. She and the Governor has visited schools across the Commonwealth, promoting in-person learning.

The City of Roanoke will unveil a historical marker today. It will be at the Burrell Memorial Hospital site on McDowell Avenue NW, which is now Genoa HealthCare. According to the Department of Historic Register, the hospital was built in the 1950s to treat Roanoke’s African American residents. The unveiling takes place at 1 p.m.

It’s the last weekend for the Roanoke Valley SPCA Virtual Tail Chaser. Today from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The SPCA is holding a drive-thru swag pickup event. For those who signed up, you can pick up your t-shirt, medal and goodie bag.

Lynchburg non-profit, Roads to Recovery, holds a community education program today on recovering from substance use disorders. The program will focus on recovery and resources available in central Virginia. The virtual meeting begins at 9 a.m.

The Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center kicks off its’ Virtual Cycle Challenge. You can register and take part this weekend. There’s a three, ten and twenty-mile challenge. Money raised will support the center.