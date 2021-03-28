Radford City Schools students to return earlier than expected after COVID-19 spread

Radford, Va. – In-person classes will resume on Monday, March 29, for students at John N. Dalton Intermediate and Radford High Schools.
In a letter, the Superintendent said it was “much” earlier than expected. Last week, the district announced it would suspend in-person instruction until April 2 and all extra-curricular activities until April 4.
The school district’s nurses finished contract tracing and has advised everyone with direct exposure to quarantine. Leaders also worked with New River Valley Pediatrics to test the football team where one person tested positive.
As a result, in-person learning and all extra-curricular actives except football will resume on Monday, March 29. Football practice will resume on Wednesday, March 31.
If students do not feel comfortable returning, they can opt to continue online. Once you decide to go to virtual learning, you will need to stay that way the entire year.
You can read the Superintendent’s full letter here:
Good evening,
Please review the information below and contact a central office or building administrator if you have any questions or concerns.
Return to In-Person Learning...Earlier than Expected - We are so excited to announce that we will be returning to in-person learning much earlier than anticipated at JDIS and RHS. Our football team was tested today at NRV pediatrics (outstanding RCPS partners!) and only one member of the team tested positive. In addition, our school nurses, who are absolutely fantastic, have concluded their contact tracing from last week's spread of the virus and have all students who had direct exposure quarantined until they are safely able to return. Therefore, with this information and a blessing from our school board, health/safety committee and the NRV health department, we will begin IN-PERSON learning again this MONDAY, MARCH 29. All extra-curricular activities, except for football, may resume on Monday. Football practice may resume on Wednesday, March 31st. We realize that resuming in-person learning earlier than anticipated my cause some anxiety, so we are allowing opportunities for students and families to return to our online platform if they wish. Please know that if the decision is made to return to the online platform, that will be the platform they will use for the remainder of the year. If you have questions or concerns about the return to in-person learning...earlier than expected, please contact Rob Graham, rgraham@rcps.org, Tammy Weston, bhnurse@rcps.org or Kelly Minnick, kminnick@rcps.org.
RHS Forensics Team - The RHS Forensics team competed in the state championship and finished second place in Class 2. We are so proud our coaches and team members. Congratulations on a wonderful season!