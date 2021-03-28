Radford City Schools students to return earlier than expected after COVID-19 spread

Radford, Va. – In-person classes will resume on Monday, March 29, for students at John N. Dalton Intermediate and Radford High Schools.

In a letter, the Superintendent said it was “much” earlier than expected. Last week, the district announced it would suspend in-person instruction until April 2 and all extra-curricular activities until April 4.

The school district’s nurses finished contract tracing and has advised everyone with direct exposure to quarantine. Leaders also worked with New River Valley Pediatrics to test the football team where one person tested positive.

As a result, in-person learning and all extra-curricular actives except football will resume on Monday, March 29. Football practice will resume on Wednesday, March 31.

If students do not feel comfortable returning, they can opt to continue online. Once you decide to go to virtual learning, you will need to stay that way the entire year.

You can read the Superintendent’s full letter here: