Carilion Clinic distributes 100,000th COVID-19 vaccine

ROANOKE, Va. – Carilion Clinic is hitting another major milestone in the battle against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the health system helped administer its 100,000th dose of the vaccine and 98-year-old June Rutherfoord was the lucky recipient.

Her friends, family and congressman Ben Cline gathered to cheer her on, and officials also made an announcement congratulating her that could be heard across the Berglund Center.

Rutherfoord, a former nurse, said she’s thankful for the scientists who made it possible to get the vaccine.

“Well I’m very thankful we have wonderful scientists who work out all these things to control the evil that’s in the world, thank you all,” Rutherfoord said.

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts announced that anyone in Phase 1A or Phase 1B can call the district directly to make an appointment.

Vaccine distribution is expected to pick up at the Berglund Center and other sites across the region through the rest of the week.