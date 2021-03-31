Lynchburg city council, schools leaders have heated exchange over budget proposal

LYNCHBURG, Va. – There was a heated exchange between Lynchburg City Council members and school leaders over the LCS budget.

Councilmember Chris Faraldi questioned school board chairman Dr. James Coleman during the March 30 work session over what he called compensation.

The more than $100 million operating budget would give board members the opportunity to receive health coverage and a $2,400 stipend.

“You have the guts to adopt a budget where you give yourselves health insurance and a stipend! I am not finished. With all due respect, that is the most offensive piece of this entire proposal!” said Faraldi.

“The Virginia code gives local school boards the opportunity to do what our local board did,” said Dr. Coleman as part of his response.

The budget also includes LCS asking the city for nearly $40 million, which school leaders say is the same request as last year. Council has yet to approve the budget.