God’s Pit Crew partners with Martinsville Speedway to host food box giveaway

God’s Pit Crew is partnering with Martinsville Speedway and Mercy Crossing to host a Farmers to Families Food Box giveaway this Wednesday.

The food boxes will be distributed on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the speedway. Each box will have produce, meats and dairy products and will be available to people living in Martinsville and Henry County.

Xfinity Series driver Jeb Burton will also be in attendance to help give out the food boxes. Burton has partnered with God’s Pit Crew on several projects.

”I look forward to going to Martinsville Speedway to work with God’s Pit Crew and Mercy Crossing to give back to the Henry County region,” said Jeb Burton. “I’ve worked with God’s Pit Crew in the past, so it is an honor to continue to support the great work they are doing around the country.”