Virginia Tech lab tests more than 100,000 COVID-19 tests

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Tech’s COVID-19 lab has hit another big milestone in its efforts to combat the virus.

has analyzed more than 100,000 COVID-19 tests since it shifted its efforts to focus on the first almost a year ago.

Most of the testing has helped Virginia Tech test its population with its return to campus and help other organizations across Southwest Virginia.

“Our mission is not just to do scholarship and academic things like teaching and research but it’s to give back to the community. And this really integrates very nicely with that theme,” Executive Director of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute Michael Friedlander said.

The institute has no plans to stop its COVID-19 testing program and hopes to study other fields related to the pandemic over the next several months.