Two displaced, two kittens rescued after house fire in Northwest Roanoke

Two kittens were rescued. Two residents will be displaced as a result of the fire

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE-4:10 p.m.

Two were displaced and two kittens were rescued after a house fire in Northwest Roanoke, according to Roanoke-Fire EMS.

At about 2:04 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Hackley Ave NW for a fire.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the house.

According to authorities, the fire was knocked down within six minutes of their arrival and they were able to rescue two kittens.

No injuries were reported; However, two residents will be displaced as a result of the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Authorities said that the fire was caused by accident and started due to unattended cooking.



