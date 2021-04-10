Local News

Two displaced after small fire on Williamson Road

No injuries were reported

Jazmine Otey
, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: 
Roanoke
,
Fire
Two people displaced after fire on Williamson Road (Roanoke Fire-EMS)

ROANOKE, Va. – Two people will be displaced after a fire that happened on Williamson Road Saturday afternoon, according to the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department.

At about 2:24 p.m., crews said they responded to a reported fire in the 2400 block of Williamson Rd NE.

Authorities said once they arrived they were able to quickly put the small fire out; However, two people will be displaced due to the fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation, according to authorities.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: