Two displaced after small fire on Williamson Road

ROANOKE, Va. – Two people will be displaced after a fire that happened on Williamson Road Saturday afternoon, according to the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department.

At about 2:24 p.m., crews said they responded to a reported fire in the 2400 block of Williamson Rd NE.

Authorities said once they arrived they were able to quickly put the small fire out; However, two people will be displaced due to the fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation, according to authorities.