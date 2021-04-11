Local News

One person dead after getting hit by car

Driver is in custody, and charged with manslaughter.

David Langham, WSLS

Tags: 
Roanoke
,
Crash
,
Deadly crash

ROANOKE, Va – A man is dead after a car crash in Roanoke.

Police said they were notified of a crash in the 1600 block of Wayne St. NE, where they found a pedestrian with serious injuries.

Officials said Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the victim to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The investigation on scene suggested the driver of the vehicle hit the pedestrian before eventually crashing into a nearby building.

The driver was found nearby on scene and was identified as Timothy Cotton, 46, of Roanoke.

He was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.