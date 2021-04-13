Narcotics investigation results in 14 arrests in Appomattox County

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – A six-month investigation has resulted in the arrests of 14 people wanted in connection with a variety of drug charges.
The investigation was conducted by the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office and the Central Virginia Narcotics Task Force, which is comprised of members of the Sheriff’s Office, the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police.
A total of 14 individuals were wanted on more than two dozen charges including the distribution and possession of meth, the distribution and possession of fentanyl and the distribution and possession of cocaine.
Below is a list of those who were charged:
- Charles Aubin Burks, 43, possession of meth with the intent to distribute
- Cameron Tramell Sr., 45, possession of meth with the intent to distribute
- Jason McCormick, 34, possession of meth with the intent to distribute
- Cory Glover, 32, possession of meth with the intent to distribute
- Timothy Ferguson, 38, possession of meth with the intent to distribute
- Jeremy Biglow, 32, possession of meth with the intent to distribute
- Brandon Hayes Wingfield, 36, possession of meth with the intent to distribute
- Melvin Gunter Jr., 37, possession of meth with the intent to distribute
- Tyrone Hunter, 46, possession of meth with the intent to distribute
- Angel Lobo, 48, possession of meth
- Chad Moore, 35, possession of meth with the intent to distribute
- Larry Lee West, 49, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of cocaine
- James Johnson, 28, possession of meth with the intent to distribute
- Jesse Wayne Hoskins, 24, possession of meth