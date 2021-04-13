Narcotics investigation results in 14 arrests in Appomattox County

The Appomattox County Sheriff's Office announced 14 arrests in connection with a 6-month narcotics investigation on April 13, 2021.

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – A six-month investigation has resulted in the arrests of 14 people wanted in connection with a variety of drug charges.

The investigation was conducted by the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office and the Central Virginia Narcotics Task Force, which is comprised of members of the Sheriff’s Office, the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police.

A total of 14 individuals were wanted on more than two dozen charges including the distribution and possession of meth, the distribution and possession of fentanyl and the distribution and possession of cocaine.

Below is a list of those who were charged: