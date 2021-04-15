Thousands receive Moderna dose after Roanoke’s walk-in clinic

ROANOKE, Va. – Open to anyone in the area looking to get their first dose of Moderna, Roanoke Alleghany Health District hosted a walk-in clinic at the Berglund Center Thursday.

A spokesperson for the health districts said the pause on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine was a disappointment but not a setback as they stay ahead of the state vaccination average.

Thursday, 2,100 vaccines were distributed to people who simply needed to show an ID.

With computer access limited and people wanting to avoid the pre-registration process, the 30 minutes it took to walk in and receive a shot in the arm helped people overcome barriers.

“I’ve been on the waiting list for three weeks so I get my weekly email just patiently waiting,” Jeff Worrell, a walk-in, said. “So when we seen it on the news this morning, right away we made plans to come.”

“We know that demand is out there and our communities just want to be healthy so this is just another way that we can reach out to people and try to remove the barriers for them to be able to come get vaccinated,” Christie Wills with Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District said.