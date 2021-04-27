WSLS prepares to kick off 7th ‘Home for Good’ project

ROANOKE, Va. – At the end of April, WSLS 10 News is excited to kick off our 7th “Home for Good” project. We look forward to the opportunity to partner with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, generous community sponsors and volunteers to build a home for a Roanoke native who is excited about becoming a homeowner in his hometown.

“It’s just an amazing partnership that is a blessing and it enables us to serve a very qualified family,” said Karen Mason, executive director of Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley.

Since 2014 WSLS has helped to build safe, affordable housing for families in our area, including the Hayes family in 2018, the Ayamba family in 2019 and the Warren family in 2020.

“Their commitment is just so strong to be able to become a homeowner,” said Joyce Williams, Family Services Director for Habitat.

This year’s “Home for Good” project will once again happen in partnership with generous community sponsors, volunteers and Habitat. Habitat for Humanity has worked to make homeownership more accessible for families in our area since 1986.

“Homeownership is a great investment and it’s a great way to lift up a neighborhood and help revitalize a neighborhood,” Mason said.

Our 2021 homeowner is Clarence Caldwell, a Roanoke native. This year’s project kicks off on Friday, April 30.