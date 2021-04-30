Community School Strawberry Festival kicks off in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va – Despite the wind, the Community School’s annual Strawberry Festival kicked off in Roanoke Friday.

This year people can enjoy their favorite desserts and treats in a drive-through setting at the Berglund Center because of the pandemic.

Organizers say the money brought in from the festival will make a big difference in the lives of their students.

“We just ask that you have some patience, this new venue here and just come out and enjoy and try to remember that we’re staffed entirely by volunteers and so volunteers,” Director of Marketing and Development Liz Johnson said.

The festival will be held again Saturday at the Berglund center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There is also an open-air market for different vendors and artists.