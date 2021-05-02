Wanted fugitive taken into custody in Southwestern Virginia

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – Carroll County Sheriffs took a wanted fugitive into custody on Sunday.

On Saturday, authorities said they were conducting a license checkpoint at the intersection of Wards Gap Rd. and Orchard Gap Rd. in the Cana community of Carroll County when they came across a man driving a 4-door sedan.

Deputies said they asked the man for his driver’s license, but he told them he didn’t have it. After they got the subject’s name, one of the lawmen recognized Bowman and realized he was a wanted fugitive.

According to authorities, 40-year-old Jason Bowman, of Ararat, had outstanding warrants in Carroll County and Patrick County.

After deputies identified narcotic contraband in plain view inside the vehicle, they conducted a probable cause search.

Authorities said they found a substantial amount of suspected meth, digital scales and hypodermic syringes. Approximately $1,612 was also found in the man’s car.

Bowman was later transported to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and taken before a magistrate.