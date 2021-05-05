‘I am thrilled’: Virginia Tech student to be voice of Salem Red Sox

One Virginia Tech student is making Hokie Nation proud!

The Salem Red Sox has partnered with the Virginia Tech School of Communication, and this year, Kevin DiDomenico, a junior sports media and analytics major at Virginia Tech, will be the broadcaster for Salem baseball.

“I am thrilled to be joining such a storied organization,” said DiDomenico. “I look forward to telling the story of the 2021 season to all of Red Sox nation and after missing a full season, I’m excited to getting back behind the mic. I know Sox fans look forward to getting back to Salem Memorial ballpark.”

DiDomenico currently serves as a broadcast coordinator for 3304 Sports, a multimedia online platform course at Virginia Tech. He’s also the home radio voice for men’s and women’s basketball at Radford University and the play-by-play broadcaster for the ACC Network Extra for Virginia Tech baseball, lacrosse, soccer and softball.

In 2019, the ambitious student was even the road voice for the Pulaski Yankees, the advanced rookie league affiliate of the New York Yankees.

While Virginia Tech is proud of DiDomenico’s achievements, his success doesn’t come as a surprise.

“We are thrilled that our talented students in Sports Media and Analytics will have this opportunity with the Salem Red Sox this upcoming season and in the years to come,” said Robert Denton Jr., director of the School of Communication. “The Sports Media and Analytics program continues to see rapid growth since it officially became a major in 2020. This is just another example of the exciting experiential activities available to our students in the School of Communication.”

The 2021 Salem Red Sox Opening Day is set for May 11, and games will be aired on streaming services and MiLB.com.