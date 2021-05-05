Cloudy icon
71º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Northam in Christiansburg for rail announcement

Samantha Smith
, Digital Content Producer

Tags: 
New River Valley
,
Christiansburg
,
Politics
,
Virginia
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam attends a news conference to announce the expansion of commuter rail in Virginia at the Amtrak and Virginia Railway Express (VRE) Alexandria Station, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam attends a news conference to announce the expansion of commuter rail in Virginia at the Amtrak and Virginia Railway Express (VRE) Alexandria Station, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Gov. Northam is in Christiansburg where he is making a rail announcement at 2 p.m.

It is expected that he will also ceremonially sign legislation creating the New River Valley Passenger Rail Station Authority.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: