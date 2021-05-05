WATCH LIVE: Gov. Northam in Christiansburg for rail announcement

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Gov. Northam is in Christiansburg where he is making a rail announcement at 2 p.m.
It is expected that he will also ceremonially sign legislation creating the New River Valley Passenger Rail Station Authority.
